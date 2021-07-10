Published: 12:08 AM July 10, 2021 Updated: 12:34 AM July 10, 2021

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. - Credit: Cambs FRS

Flash floods prompted nearly 200 calls to Cambridgeshire firefighters on Friday evening.

Peterborough town centre about an hour ago. Heavy rain has continued to fall since this footage was taken.



📸 Wayne Langley pic.twitter.com/2Ohy1QE2et — Met4Cast (@Met4CastUK) July 9, 2021

Most of the calls were from the Peterborough area where sudden rainfall caused havoc for those travelling in and out of the city.

Photographs showed the bewilderment caused by the sudden downpour with even an ambulance getting caught up in the flood.

Yeah, same here in Peterborough. And I just warned our Growth (pfft) and Environment Committee here in Peterborough that if we hit 4 degrees it’s game over. Climate change needs action NOW! pic.twitter.com/OOuSkVvWWS — Nicola Day (@NicolaDay78) July 9, 2021

Cambs fire issued urgent appeals for people to not travel.

An historic night in Peterborough then Trev. We got 32mm on Wednesday evening here! — Phil Morrish weather (@rothleyweather) July 9, 2021

“Bourges Boulevard area is among the areas badly affected, said a fire service spokesperson.

“Roads are looking like rivers so please avoid the area until the water subsides.

Peterborough Haven Car Park this evening! Oh well, we won't get our drink in @ArgoLounge 😪 pic.twitter.com/kqVTKcACab — Trudy Daniels (@dlpMissBunny) July 9, 2021

“Please also be aware that some manhole covers have lifted posing a risk to anyone walking through flooded roads.

“Please just avoid the flooded areas for now. Thank you.”

The spokesperson added; “Emergency services are working together with other partner agencies to help those affected.”

Peterborough United stadium damaged by heavy rain & flash floods



⚽️ Posh Euros screening & Covid jab clinic both cancelled



🌧 @cambsfrs: ‘roads are looking like rivers’



🚷 Walkers warned of manhole covers lifting



📞 160 flood-related emergency calls in four hours pic.twitter.com/ctoi9ZQMt4 — Nathan Albon (@NathanAlbon) July 9, 2021

Crews were kept busy pumping water from the worst affected areas in the city.

Our swimming hedgehog – poor little thing can’t even be bothered to stop by the food – he’s off to find somewhere dry! #Peterborough @peterboroughtel @PboroughMatters @BBCLookEast @BBCCountryfile pic.twitter.com/w9ZB6JiQT4 — Toby Wood (@TobyWoody) July 9, 2021

The flood water is subsidising and no more rain is forecast for tonight.

Health chiefs, however, have been forced to cancel the Covid-19 walk-in clinic at the Posh ground.

URGENT CUSTOMER NOTICE: Van Hage will be CLOSED on Saturday 10th July due to flooding. Further information on the store reopening will follow as soon as we have been made aware. The rest of PE1 stores will remain open as normal.#peterborough #peteboroughtelegraph #PE1 pic.twitter.com/zHoXMwak2h — PeterboroughOne (@PeterboroughOne) July 9, 2021

Fire chiefs said their control room took over160 calls to flooding from 6pm.

Due to this evening’s localised flooding and subsequent damage to the stadium we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel Sunday’s Euro 2020 event at the Weston Homes Stadium.



We apologise for this and hope you can all make alternative arrangements. #pufc https://t.co/7LFYUVQxfl — Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) July 9, 2021

One resident of South Street in Stanground said they were sweeping water out of their houses.



