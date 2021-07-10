Flash floods cause mayhem in city
- Credit: Cambs FRS
Flash floods prompted nearly 200 calls to Cambridgeshire firefighters on Friday evening.
Most of the calls were from the Peterborough area where sudden rainfall caused havoc for those travelling in and out of the city.
Photographs showed the bewilderment caused by the sudden downpour with even an ambulance getting caught up in the flood.
Cambs fire issued urgent appeals for people to not travel.
“Bourges Boulevard area is among the areas badly affected, said a fire service spokesperson.
You may also want to watch:
“Roads are looking like rivers so please avoid the area until the water subsides.
“Please also be aware that some manhole covers have lifted posing a risk to anyone walking through flooded roads.
Most Read
- 1 Sir Tom would have 'loved it' says family on visit to commemorative maze
- 2 Pupils get unofficial thumbs up to be late after Euro 2020 final
- 3 Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases
- 4 Watch the moment thugs ‘ruin’ carnival scarecrow display
- 5 Perverted masseur secretly filmed 900 women undressing
- 6 Restaurant owner on returning to near normality after '18 months of hell'
- 7 Unusual funnel clouds spotted by eagle-eyed residents
- 8 Jailed for sexually assaulting child
- 9 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
- 10 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
“Please just avoid the flooded areas for now. Thank you.”
The spokesperson added; “Emergency services are working together with other partner agencies to help those affected.”
-
Crews were kept busy pumping water from the worst affected areas in the city.
The flood water is subsidising and no more rain is forecast for tonight.
Health chiefs, however, have been forced to cancel the Covid-19 walk-in clinic at the Posh ground.
Fire chiefs said their control room took over160 calls to flooding from 6pm.
One resident of South Street in Stanground said they were sweeping water out of their houses.