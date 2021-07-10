News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Flash floods cause mayhem in city

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:08 AM July 10, 2021    Updated: 12:34 AM July 10, 2021
Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. - Credit: Cambs FRS

Flash floods prompted nearly 200 calls to Cambridgeshire firefighters on Friday evening. 

Most of the calls were from the Peterborough area where sudden rainfall caused havoc for those travelling in and out of the city.  

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. - Credit: Submitted

Photographs showed the bewilderment caused by the sudden downpour with even an ambulance getting caught up in the flood. 

Cambs fire issued urgent appeals for people to not travel. 

“Bourges Boulevard area is among the areas badly affected, said a fire service spokesperson. 

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. - Credit: Cambs fire

“Roads are looking like rivers so please avoid the area until the water subsides.

 

“Please also be aware that some manhole covers have lifted posing a risk to anyone walking through flooded roads.  

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. - Credit: Cambs fire

“Please just avoid the flooded areas for now. Thank you.” 

The spokesperson added; “Emergency services are working together with other partner agencies to help those affected.” 

-

Crews were kept busy pumping water from the worst affected areas in the city. 

The flood water is subsidising and no more rain is forecast for tonight. 

Health chiefs, however, have been forced to cancel the Covid-19 walk-in clinic at the Posh ground.

 

Fire chiefs said their control room took over160 calls to flooding from 6pm. 

One resident of South Street in Stanground  said they were sweeping water out of their houses. 


