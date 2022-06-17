A perfect day for punting in Cambridge during hot weather on Thursday, June 16 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Temperatures in Cambridgeshire are soaring higher than readings in Lanzarote and Gran Canaria today.

Official Met Office readings throughout the East of England show morning temperatures in the mid-20s (Friday, June 17), with the mercury set to hit 32C in Wisbech, Ely and Cambridge by 3pm.

In contrast, temperatures in the Canary Islands are set to reach highs in the low 20s, around 23C.

The temperature in Cambridgeshire is so warm that the government's UK Health Security Agency issued a Level Three heat-health alert for the East of England, London and the South East.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

"During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion."

Official Met Office readings for Thursday, June 16 show the eastern region saw some of the hottest weather in the country.

Wattisham in the neighbouring county of Suffolk was officially named the sunniest place in the country, with 13.1 hours of sunshine recorded in the village near Stowmarket.

Northolt in London saw the hottest temperature, at 29.5C.

Punting in Cambridge on Thursday, June 17 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Dan Rudman, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday.

"This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June.

"Many areas will also see some warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20s for some overnight."

Sunny weather over Hackney, London in the morning of Friday, June 17 - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

According to the UK Health Security Agency, Cambridgeshire residents struggling in the heat should stay cool indoors by closing curtains, and by keeping in the shade outdoors.

Everybody should avoid strenuous exercise, drink lots of water and never leave anybody in cars during hot weather, a UKHSA spokesperson said.