News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Weather

Welney flood alert lifted

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 4:34 PM January 4, 2022
flood alert welney lifted

Flood alert at Welney lifted. - Credit: Archant

Welney was given the OK today as the Environment Agency lifted a flood alert.  

The Welney Flood Watch Facebook group – manned by volunteers from the village – passed on the news this afternoon.  

Their most recent post said the Environment Agency duty officer “has removed the alert for Welney”. 

Highways officials have been notified “so barriers and signage can be removed. We hope this will be as quick as possible”. 

The group says they will not post again unless or until the threat of road flooding returns – and that will depend on rainfall. 


Earlier in the day the group revealed that the river level at Welney had dropped to 2.27m and there was no flood water on the road.  

Half barriers and signage had been in place in recent days although the road had remained passable throughout.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver in 3-car crash was 3-times over limit  
  2. 2 Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision
  3. 3 Councillor joins forces to oppose 16-homes plan
  1. 4 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
  2. 5 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  3. 6 Surgery needing improvement rated 'good' by regulator
  4. 7 Straw Bear becomes casualty of Covid-19
  5. 8 Welney flood alert lifted
  6. 9 What are the new Covid rules as pupils return to school?
  7. 10 Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 

Removal of the alert was authorised following a high tide that did not trigger flooding.  


Cambs Live News
Flooding
West Norfolk News
Welney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
restaurateur John McGinn

Cambs Live News

Pub wins massive support for New Year’s Eve party

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CCTV shows the man who was allegedly involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

Cambs Live News

Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Reason Homes plan new estate at Doddington

Fenland District Council

Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon