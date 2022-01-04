Welney was given the OK today as the Environment Agency lifted a flood alert.

The Welney Flood Watch Facebook group – manned by volunteers from the village – passed on the news this afternoon.

Their most recent post said the Environment Agency duty officer “has removed the alert for Welney”.

Highways officials have been notified “so barriers and signage can be removed. We hope this will be as quick as possible”.

The group says they will not post again unless or until the threat of road flooding returns – and that will depend on rainfall.





Earlier in the day the group revealed that the river level at Welney had dropped to 2.27m and there was no flood water on the road.

Half barriers and signage had been in place in recent days although the road had remained passable throughout.

Removal of the alert was authorised following a high tide that did not trigger flooding.



