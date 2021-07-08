Video
Unusual funnel clouds spotted by eagle-eyed residents
- Credit: Supplied
Two funnel clouds have been captured on camera within 15 minutes of one another.
The cone-shaped clouds were spotted above Elm Road in March amid a gloomy afternoon in the Fens today (Thursday).
One person who witnessed the unusual sight said the clouds were visible for only a matter of minutes.
They said: “The first cloud was at 2.30pm and lasted about two minutes, and the second was at 2.46pm and lasted about five minutes.
“It was amazing as we don’t see many of them, especially not as amazing as the second one.”
Funnel clouds extend towards the ground without reaching the surface and in the UK, they usually appear as thin strands of rope, according to the Met Office.
The clouds, known as ‘tuba’, are formed when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, the same way as a tornado is created.
Most Read
- 1 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
- 2 Caught on camera: Plant thieves strike for a second time
- 3 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
- 4 Watch the moment thugs ‘ruin’ carnival scarecrow display
- 5 Watch the moment car smashes into home before driver flees scene
- 6 Emotional farewell as church leaders retire for a third time
- 7 Play2Day plan mini golf course
- 8 MPs to debate government’s failure to act on pelvic mesh inquiry findings
- 9 Car torched in early morning arson attack
- 10 Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final
The Met Office say the UK sees between 30-35 tornadoes a year, although it is “very rare” they would cause significant damage.