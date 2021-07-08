News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Unusual funnel clouds spotted by eagle-eyed residents

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:13 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 5:50 PM July 8, 2021
Two funnel clouds caught on camera in March

Two funnel clouds were captured on camera above Elm Road in March amid a gloomy afternoon. - Credit: Supplied

Two funnel clouds have been captured on camera within 15 minutes of one another. 

The cone-shaped clouds were spotted above Elm Road in March amid a gloomy afternoon in the Fens today (Thursday). 

One person who witnessed the unusual sight said the clouds were visible for only a matter of minutes. 

They said: “The first cloud was at 2.30pm and lasted about two minutes, and the second was at 2.46pm and lasted about five minutes. 

“It was amazing as we don’t see many of them, especially not as amazing as the second one.” 

Funnel clouds were captured on camera above Elm Road in March

Two funnel clouds were captured on camera above Elm Road in March amid a gloomy afternoon. - Credit: Supplied

Funnel clouds extend towards the ground without reaching the surface and in the UK, they usually appear as thin strands of rope, according to the Met Office. 

The clouds, known as ‘tuba’, are formed when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, the same way as a tornado is created. 

Funnel clouds above Elm Road in March were captured on camera.

Two funnel clouds were captured on camera above Elm Road in March amid a gloomy afternoon. - Credit: Supplied

The Met Office say the UK sees between 30-35 tornadoes a year, although it is “very rare” they would cause significant damage. 

