Will Cambridgeshire see snow this week? - Credit: Sara Footer

As many of us have gotten used to the bright sunshine and warm temperatures it looks as if the Great British weather may take another turn.

The Met Office have forecast that this week (March 28-April 3) that the East of England will see snow.

The East of England covers Peterborough, Wisbech, Chatteris, Ely, March, Whittlesey, Huntingdon and their surrounding areas.

The Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain and perhaps snow moving south late Wednesday, followed by sunny spells and wintry showers Thursday and Friday.

"Windy Thursday. Feeling much colder, with widespread frosts overnight."

Current forecasts for today (March 28) and tomorrow (March 29) show a mix of sunshine and clouds.