Updates as police close Station Road in March amid Storm Dudley chaos

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:08 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 5:45 PM February 16, 2022
Police have closed Station Road in March amid Storm Dudley.

Police have closed Station Road in March amid Storm Dudley. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have closed a Cambridgeshire town centre road amid travel chaos caused by high winds during the ongoing Storm Dudley.  

The Met Office announced today that high winds up to 95mph are set to batter the UK from this afternoon (February 16).  

Cambridgeshire Police have just announced the closure of Station Road in March which is set to cause chaos during rush hour.  

A police spokesperson said: “Due to a scaffolding issue and the winds, Station Road, March is closed from the traffic lights towards the Railway station.”  

