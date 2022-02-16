Police have closed a Cambridgeshire town centre road amid travel chaos caused by high winds during the ongoing Storm Dudley.

The Met Office announced today that high winds up to 95mph are set to batter the UK from this afternoon (February 16).

Cambridgeshire Police have just announced the closure of Station Road in March which is set to cause chaos during rush hour.

Have travel plans this evening? Take extra care and stay #WeatherAware as strong winds continue for many#StormDudley pic.twitter.com/N2ngwzyFem — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

A police spokesperson said: “Due to a scaffolding issue and the winds, Station Road, March is closed from the traffic lights towards the Railway station.”

