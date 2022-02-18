Live

Storm Eunice has arrived in Cambridgeshire with major delays and disruption expected as a result of “damaging gusts” of wind this morning.

Damage to buildings, homes, roads and bridges, with railway lines closed, and “flying debris resulting in danger to life” is to be expected today (February 18).

A new red weather warning from the Met Office in parts of the region has triggered many cancellations and delays from this afternoon.

What is cancelled or closed in Cambridgeshire?

In light of expected strong winds, we have advised traders at tomorrow’s Whittlesey and Chatteris markets to consider the risks carefully and have recommended that they do not attend.



Please keep this in mind if you are planning to visit the markets tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZP27ez3g9x — Fenland Council (@FenlandCouncil) February 17, 2022

🔴 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 🔴

Parts of Cambridgeshire are now under a Red weather warning, after it was upgraded by the Met Office from Amber overnight.



Report highways emergencies: https://t.co/3o7WzfAgeC



Emergency contacts: https://t.co/4fpeoimtnS



#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/I1C7GSAPxz — Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) February 18, 2022

Stagecoach has announced the cancellation of the following services due to “safety”:

10:20 Pet'borough -Huntingdon 11:31 Huntingdon -St. Ives 12:30 St. Ives-Huntingdon 13:00 Hunt-Pet'borough 14:04 Pet'borough - Huntingdon 14:20 Pet- Hunt.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”

The progress of the storm

“The red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.

“Although the most exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 60-70mph for most within the amber warning area, and up to 80mph in a few places.”

Katharine Smith, Environment Agency flood duty manager, said: “Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, southwest and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, in the early hours of Friday morning.

“This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides.”

Jeremy Phillips, National Highways head of road safety, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

STORM EUNICE: Our waste collection service will be suspended tomorrow due to the weather forecast. Please do not put your bins out for collection.



We will provide updates on recollections so keep checking our social media accounts and website. Please share with your neighbours. pic.twitter.com/hNruqqZp4R — Huntingdonshire DC (@huntsdc) February 17, 2022

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.

“In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

