The A1101 Welney Wash Road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border is close to flooding as water levels have risen overnight.

This morning, river levels at Welney reached 2.24metres - ponding on the road starts from 2.24m onwards.

Currently, the road is open - but if levels continue to rise, larger ponding of the road will continue before it floods completely.

The trigger for signage and barriers starts at 2.40m, where drivers should avoid the road and take alternative routes if possible.

The Welney Flood Watch Facebook page confirmed to its 6,000 members that the Sutton Gault crossing has started to fall.

A spokesperson said: "Sutton Gault crossing further upstream which triggered on Monday has started to fall so we are hopeful that Welney will not trigger although this overnight rainfall may slow things over the next two or three days."

The government will continue to monitor the risk for flooding.

A spokesperson said: "There are currently no issues on the Welney or Earith causeways.

"Due to uneven surface of the roads, water may be deeper in places.

"Our incident response staff are liaising with Cambridgeshire Highways, who decide whether to close the road.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. We are closely monitoring the situation."

More information can be found on their website.