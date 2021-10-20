News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Yellow weather warning issued for Cambridgeshire



Katie Woodcock

Published: 9:52 AM October 20, 2021   
Burwell resident Tracy Hilborn took this photo of flooding near the sports centre this morning.

Burwell resident Tracy Hilborn took this photo of flooding near the sports centre this morning. "You might need your wellies," she added. - Credit: Tracy Hilborn

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Cambridgeshire today (October 20). 

Residents have been told to expect a period of heavy rain showers, thunderstorms and very gusty winds throughout the day, which could lead to disruption on the roads in the area.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has said: “Please be extra cautious if you’re out and about, especially if you’re driving. 

“If roads should become flooded, please do not attempt to drive through them.” 

The weather warning is in place until tomorrow (October 21).


