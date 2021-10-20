Yellow weather warning issued for Cambridgeshire
Published: 9:52 AM October 20, 2021
- Credit: Tracy Hilborn
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Cambridgeshire today (October 20).
Residents have been told to expect a period of heavy rain showers, thunderstorms and very gusty winds throughout the day, which could lead to disruption on the roads in the area.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has said: “Please be extra cautious if you’re out and about, especially if you’re driving.
“If roads should become flooded, please do not attempt to drive through them.”
The weather warning is in place until tomorrow (October 21).