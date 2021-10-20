Published: 9:52 AM October 20, 2021

Burwell resident Tracy Hilborn took this photo of flooding near the sports centre this morning. "You might need your wellies," she added. - Credit: Tracy Hilborn

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Cambridgeshire today (October 20).

Residents have been told to expect a period of heavy rain showers, thunderstorms and very gusty winds throughout the day, which could lead to disruption on the roads in the area.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has said: “Please be extra cautious if you’re out and about, especially if you’re driving.

“If roads should become flooded, please do not attempt to drive through them.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Cambridgeshire. Heavy showers & thunderstorms and gusty winds have been predicted.



Please be extra cautious if you're out & about, especially if driving. If roads should become flooded please do not attempt to drive through them. pic.twitter.com/pSGMD6rwHH — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) October 20, 2021

The weather warning is in place until tomorrow (October 21).



