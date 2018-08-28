Advanced search

Website launch for Friends For Needs community support group

PUBLISHED: 09:44 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 04 February 2019

Website launch for Friends For Needs community support group. Picture: FFN

A community team in March that provide support to people living alone has launched a website.

Friends For Needs (FFN) Ltd started as a partnership in 2011 and expanded their companionship services to March, Wisbech, Chatteris, Ramsey, Whittlesey and Wisbech.

The new website forms part of their growth in providing social activities for their clients.

FFN help those who may not have a family, friends or neighbours to help with their everyday chores.

They believe that everyone needs a helping hand from time to time and “having good friends can make all the difference by adding special meaning to life”.

Their services include household chores, assistance during recuperation, meal preparation, laundry, light gardening, board games, shopping trips, dog walking and appointments.

For more details on FFN and their companionship services visit their new website at www.friendsforneeds.co.uk

For further information contact Brenda Devitt at Friends For Needs Ltd at enquiries@friendsforneeds.co.uk

