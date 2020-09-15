Advanced search

Reward of £100 offered for safe return of precious lost wedding ring

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 15 September 2020

Betty Williams, from March, lost her wedding ring while shopping in the town centre. (Ring picture is a stock image) Pictures: Archant

Betty Williams, from March, lost her wedding ring while shopping in the town centre. (Ring picture is a stock image) Pictures: Archant

Archant

A March woman is offering a £100 reward for the safe return of a lost wedding ring that belonged to her late mother.

March town centreMarch town centre

Betty Williams, 86, was in March town centre on Thursday (September 10) when she thinks the ring slipped off her finger.

She said: “Later on, I had my hands in the washing up bowl at home and I realised the ring wasn’t on my finger.

“My partner carefully emptied the water using a colander - but it wasn’t there. I panicked and cried when I realised it was missing.”

The ring is described as a thick gold wedding band with a serial number engraved on the inside.

Stock image of a wedding ring.Stock image of a wedding ring.

When Betty retraced her steps, she says she was mainly around the March Fountain area of Broad Street.

She said: “As I went into the jewellers, I sanitised my hands and I’m wondering if it slipped off then. The staff there are doing everything they can to help me find it.

“This piece has so much sentimental value and I really hope the £100 reward will lead to its safe return. I want to do everything I possibly can to get it back.”

If you can help Betty, please call her on 01354 652967.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Cambs Times

Reward of £100 offered for safe return of precious lost wedding ring

Betty Williams, from March, lost her wedding ring while shopping in the town centre. (Ring picture is a stock image) Pictures: Archant

Plans for an estate with 1,200 homes in March revealed

Proposals for 1,200 homes in West March have been outlined in an early report about the development. Pictures: RPS Group's Environmental Statement Scoping Report for West March / Google Street View

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

JD Wetherspoon pub will create up to 50 jobs in Ely if approved

Wetherspoon will open in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant