Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. Terry Harris

Welney Wash is expected to be closed for at least another week as the water level continues to rise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Welney Wash is expected to be closed for at least another week as the water level continues to rise.

Today photographer Terry Harris took a trip to the Welney side of the A1101 where the border between Cambridgeshire and Norfolk has been closed in recent days.

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

His aerial shots show the extent of the flooding and will back up the claims by both the fire and police services of the risks drivers take if they try to drive across the Suspension Bridge.

Terry said that whilst he as there he only saw one car begin to attempt the crossing but when he spotted he was being filmed, turned back and decided against it.

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire fire service has been called at twice this week to rescue drivers who did try and get through and came unstuck mid or part way through.

Norfolk Police has constantly warned against the dangers of trying to cross the flooded road. One driver who did so and became stranded could now face being summonsed to court for his action.

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Although a handful of villagers say they welcome the respite they get when the road is closed for others - particularly those trying to get to a shop, school or to work - are totting up the extra costs involved.

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

You may also want to watch: