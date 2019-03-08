Gallery

Final moments as cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway on Wednesday November 13. But there are reports some hardy drivers are still attempting the crossing. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd Archant

Only the hardiest - arguably most foolish - motorists were still attempting to cross Wash Road, Welney, as the water level rises.

"I came through last night, it was a bit hairy," wrote one resident on the village Facebook page

Another said: "I didn't risk it this morning and went via the 40 Foot. It took me two hours to get to work instead of 50 minutes."

Another said she'd seen a Ford Focus attempt it today (Thursday) and wondered if it made it through.

One other driver said he crossed it this morning (Thursday) but won't be coming back that way tonight.

"I'm not encouraging anyone else to try it," he said.

North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice is also flooded.

An Environment Agency announcement said levels in the River Nene remain high following rainfall last week. "During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions," said their statement.

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road. It is expected that this flood warning will remain in force for at least the next 48 hours and this message will be updated by Friday evening, 15th of November." Whilst the flood warning is in force, the county council is closing North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available.

