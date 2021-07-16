Published: 12:10 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM July 16, 2021

Mat Barker (left) and Ken Goodger are two volunteers from the Welney Flood Watch group who reached the semi-finals of the ‘digital excellence’ category at the Flood & Coast Excellence Awards. - Credit: Facebook/Welney Flood Watch

A group of flood watch volunteers have thanked those who helped them reach the semi-finals of an Environment Agency award.

Welney Flood Watch achieved a semi-final spot in the ‘digital excellence’ category at the Flood & Coast Excellence Awards for their work in tackling flooding in the village.

Mat Barker and Ken Goodger, who help run the Welney Flood Watch Facebook page, said they were unaware the group had been entered into the awards.

They wrote: “We are pleased to have been entered into the awards and obviously proud to have become a semi-finalist.

Volunteers have been recognised for their work in tackling flooding along the A1101 Welney Wash road with a semi-final spot at an Environment Agency award. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Acknowledgement that the service we provide to those of you using the Welney Wash road during the threat of flooding has been recognised as very useful.”

Volunteers were called into action to deal with flooding on the A1101 through Welney earlier this year, and in February, Mr Goodger said the river reached its highest level since 2003.

Mr Barker and Mr Goodger, who thanked those who have supported the group’s efforts, added: “Rest assured if the road floods and the need arises, we'll be back.”

The Facebook page was set up in February last year by volunteers after talking about the number of vehicles stranded in floodwater during that winter.

They felt while there are various websites to check river levels, the page would help keep local people updated on the state of the road when flooded or likely to flood.