Camera attached to tractor the perfect combination for creating video of flooded road on Cambs/Norfolk border

Flooded Welney caught on camera by Drew Berry of Fenland on Film and taken from his YouTube video of crossing Welney Wash Road. Archant

One of the fastest growing Facebook pages locally is Welney Flood Watch that monitors water levels along the A1101 through the village.

It has gained over 3,200 'likes' in just a few weeks and is becoming a first-hand source of knowledge about when the road is closed.

"River levels showing 2.66m; it is coming down very slowly," says a posting earlier today.

Two days ago, Drew Berry of Fenland on Film teamed up with the Welney group to produce 360° footage of the flooding at Welney Wash.

Drew Berry of Fenland on Film attached his camera to the front of a tractor and off they went.

"Great viewing, makes it look as if we were travelling quite fast but actually we were not,"said Ken Goodger, former parish councillor who provided the commentary.

"Many thanks to Drew for this, Click and drag the on the screen to view 360 if using a computer otherwise twist your phone or tablet".