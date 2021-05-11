'Overwhelmed' villagers help raise over £5,000 from VE Day 10k
- Credit: Care for Veterans
An army major and a runner from the Fens honoured current and past armed forces personnel in a virtual 10k charity challenge.
Major Anthony Gleave of Welney and James Turrington, of the village’s running club, were two of 200 runners taking part in the VE Day event on May 8 to mark 76 years since Victory in Europe was declared.
“We were overwhelmed by the amount of runners and non-runners from our small village who took up the challenge this weekend,” Anthony said.
“Hopefully the donations from the village of Welney have made a small difference to those who need it most.”
Both Anthony and James were set the task of running the distance by Welney Running Club as part of the event, which raised over £5,000 for Care for Veterans.
You may also want to watch:
James’ late grandfather served as a pilot in the Second World War and felt the challenge, which he ran with his two eldest sons Ryan (12) and Liam (10), was “a fitting tribute”.
James Bacharew, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: The funds raised will help us continue to provide the highest levels of care for disabled veterans and their immediate families.”
Most Read
- 1 Police forensics team begin search after death of woman in her 70s
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
- 3 Two boys, aged 12 and 14, arrested after 3am service station burglary
- 4 Pervert filmed himself having sex with girl, 14, and then shared video online
- 5 Prison sentence for man who brutally attacked his partner
- 6 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
- 7 Firefighters attempted to resuscitate suspected murder victim
- 8 iPads and laptops stolen in school break-in
- 9 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
- 10 Villagers 'clap for Dr Nik' to celebrate mayoralty victory
The funds raised will help towards the £1.9 million needed each year for the charity to maintain its nursing and rehabilitation services for ex-service personnel.