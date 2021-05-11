Published: 3:08 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 3:12 PM May 11, 2021

James Turrington and his family (left) alongside Major Anthony Gleave (right) of Welney took part in the VE Day virtual 10k for Care for Veterans. - Credit: Care for Veterans

An army major and a runner from the Fens honoured current and past armed forces personnel in a virtual 10k charity challenge.

Major Anthony Gleave of Welney and James Turrington, of the village’s running club, were two of 200 runners taking part in the VE Day event on May 8 to mark 76 years since Victory in Europe was declared.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of runners and non-runners from our small village who took up the challenge this weekend,” Anthony said.

“Hopefully the donations from the village of Welney have made a small difference to those who need it most.”

Major Anthony Gleave of Welney took part in the VE Day virtual 10k for Care for Veterans, which helped raise over £5,000. - Credit: Care for Veterans

Both Anthony and James were set the task of running the distance by Welney Running Club as part of the event, which raised over £5,000 for Care for Veterans.

James’ late grandfather served as a pilot in the Second World War and felt the challenge, which he ran with his two eldest sons Ryan (12) and Liam (10), was “a fitting tribute”.

James Bacharew, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: The funds raised will help us continue to provide the highest levels of care for disabled veterans and their immediate families.”

The funds raised will help towards the £1.9 million needed each year for the charity to maintain its nursing and rehabilitation services for ex-service personnel.