Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

PUBLISHED: 11:44 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 10 February 2020

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Archant

The driver of an Audi A3 was "very lucky" after he walked away unscathed when his car careered into a dyke on the A1101 between Littleport and Welney today (Monday).

That was how a resident described him after she saw the upturned car near her home.

"Everyone is absolutely fine, just shaken up," she posted to the Littleport Community Noticeboard Facebook group.

"We are just waiting for recovery to remove the car now. Thank you everyone that stopped to make sure everything was ok."

She added: "It was definitely a shock at 7am.The driver of the car was very lucky."

A driver who passed the overturned car wrote: "Shockingly spectacular accident on 1101 Littleport to Welney just after first sharp left-hand bend.

"Car off the road literally doing a full handstand in someone's front garden; looked like it had happened minutes before I passed as residents of property looking shocked on the phone guessing to police/ ambulance."

