Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. Terry Harris

Villagers and commuters cut off by the closure of Welney Washes - nicknamed by locals 'Welney on Sea' - are hopeful the road could re-open in a matter of days.

However looking at the view from above today, photographer Terry Harris captured the intensity of the water levels once you move further along the road.

Visitors have been enjoying the views from both ends of the flooded road with several taking to kayaks to get a closer look at the cars that remained stranded.

Cllr Ken Goodger said he received an update yesterday from the Environment Agency and sounded an optimistic note.

Cllr Goodger, the parish floods liaison officer, said: "The water has fallen below the trigger level at Earith for the road there so that will be getting the all clear for re opening.

"Obviously water levels at Welney are still high but they expect to see a steady fall over the next few days, no predictions yet on when it will be down to below the trigger level for us."

He added: "My farming weather app, weatherquest is showing no rainfall for at least six days so if there is no change we can hope for a continued fall in levels while there is nothing to top up the levels."

Meanwhile the road is providing unusual seasonal sport for kayaks - dogs who have taken to enjoying the prolonged spell of flooding.

