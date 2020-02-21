Advanced search

Watch the moment man's car fills with water as he attempts to cross flooded Welney Wash in Vauxhall Corsa

PUBLISHED: 13:57 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 21 February 2020

Balazs Attila attempted to drive his Vauxhall Corsa through flooded Welney Wash before it filled with water. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Balazs Attila attempted to drive his Vauxhall Corsa through flooded Welney Wash before it filled with water. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Supplied/Balazs Attila

A man filmed the moment his car filled with water after he attempted to drive through flooded Welney Wash despite road closed barriers and warning signs.

Water in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs AttilaWater in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Balazs Attila from Romania was driving his Vauxhall Corsa through the wash before he was forced to reverse as water started pouring through the doors.

Capturing the moment on camera, Attila filmed what looked to be at least two inches of water in the footwell of his car - a bag with fizzy drinks cans inside can be seen floating around.

He also captured the moments leading up to incident, filming himself casually driving through the deep flooded road with not another car in sight.

Sharing the clips online, Attila's stunt has been branded "ridiculous" and a "very selfish act" after the clips appeared on the Welney Flood Watch Facebook page.

Crossing Welney Wash in a car. Picture: Supplied/Balazs AttilaCrossing Welney Wash in a car. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Despite having his car flooded, Attila has returned to the wash and filmed an updated version, this time making it all the way from one side to the other.

Putting the clips, again, in the Welney Flood Watch group, Mr Attila said the wash was "not too bad" and that anyone could drive through.

What do you think? What are your thoughts on Mr Attila's Welney Wash video? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk - comments may be used in Postbag page of newspaper.

A bag with drinks cans inside floating in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs AttilaA bag with drinks cans inside floating in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

The deep flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Supplied/Balazs AttilaThe deep flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Most Read

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Man in his 20s dead after BMW M3 crashes and catches fire

A young man has died after their BMW M3 crashed and caught fire in Peterborough on Sunday, February 16. Picture: Google Maps

Suspected drink driver, 57, who could ‘barely walk’ and blew nearly THREE TIMES the limit arrested after driving ‘erratically’

A 57-year-old driver was arrested in March after blowing nearly three times in the legal limit. Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland

Man caught growing more than £400,000 worth of cannabis at home jailed for nearly three years

Ervis Cira (pictured) was caught growing more than £400,000 worth of cannabis in his Chatteris home has been jailed. Picture: CambsCops

