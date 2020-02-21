Video

Watch the moment man's car fills with water as he attempts to cross flooded Welney Wash in Vauxhall Corsa

Balazs Attila attempted to drive his Vauxhall Corsa through flooded Welney Wash before it filled with water. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila Supplied/Balazs Attila

A man filmed the moment his car filled with water after he attempted to drive through flooded Welney Wash despite road closed barriers and warning signs.

Water in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila Water in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Balazs Attila from Romania was driving his Vauxhall Corsa through the wash before he was forced to reverse as water started pouring through the doors.

Capturing the moment on camera, Attila filmed what looked to be at least two inches of water in the footwell of his car - a bag with fizzy drinks cans inside can be seen floating around.

He also captured the moments leading up to incident, filming himself casually driving through the deep flooded road with not another car in sight.

Sharing the clips online, Attila's stunt has been branded "ridiculous" and a "very selfish act" after the clips appeared on the Welney Flood Watch Facebook page.

Crossing Welney Wash in a car. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila Crossing Welney Wash in a car. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Despite having his car flooded, Attila has returned to the wash and filmed an updated version, this time making it all the way from one side to the other.

Putting the clips, again, in the Welney Flood Watch group, Mr Attila said the wash was "not too bad" and that anyone could drive through.

A bag with drinks cans inside floating in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila A bag with drinks cans inside floating in the footwell. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila