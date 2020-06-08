Advanced search

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:12 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 08 June 2020

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.





As Wetherspoons pubs across the Fens prepare to reopen, managers have outlined what it will look like post-coronavirus lockdown.

The Hippodrome Wetherpoons pub in March. Picture: Google MapsThe Hippodrome Wetherpoons pub in March. Picture: Google Maps

JD Wetherpoon – which have pubs in March and Wisbech – say they are ready to reopen as soon as they get the green light go-ahead from the government.

Life will not be the same though as tough social distancing measures will be in place, as well as PPE for the limited staff on shift.

The Hippodrome and The Wheatsheaf Inn pubs will have screens protecting till staff and screens in between seating areas to separate tables.

Wetherspoons will provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear for staff and employees can elect whether to wear them or not, subject to government guidelines.

The Wheatsheaf Inn Wetherspoons pub in Wisbech. Picture: Google MapsThe Wheatsheaf Inn Wetherspoons pub in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

There will be an average of ten hand sanitiser dispensers around the pubs, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use.

Every employee will need to complete and sign a daily health assessment questionnaire to confirm that they are fit to work.

This will include having their temperature taken using a digital thermometer.

Charlotte Turner, manager at The Hippodrome, said: “At present the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JD WetherspoonThis is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.

“The safety of staff and customers is paramount.”

Staff will monitor the pub at all times in order to maintain social distancing standards and there will be a member of staff on the door at peak times.

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JD WetherspoonThis is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

The pub will use one entrance with a separate exit door where possible.

Customer entry and exit will be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers and there will be clear printed information providing guidance to customers as they enter the pub.

The pub will have a member of staff working full time (two staff per pub to cover all opening hours) to sanitise all the contact points during opening hours.

These will include:

• Door handles

• Allergen information screens

• Card payment machines

• Hand rails

Customers will be asked to use the Wetherspoon order and pay app, wherever possible, or pay at the bar using a credit/debit card and contactless, although cash will be accepted.

Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they will be delivered to the table on a tray and placed on the table using the base of the glass.

Food will be delivered to the table by a member of floor staff.

The pub will also offer a slightly reduced menu and will provide sachets (ketchup, mayonnaise, salt pepper etc), rather than their usual condiment bottles.

It will be open its usual opening hours.

All staff will receive a full briefing and training on the new way of running the pub.

Wetherspoons caused an uproar in March after they said they would not be paying its 40,000 furloughed workers for the coming weeks until the government support had been received.

The company since did a U-turn and paid wages weekly, in response to the criticism.

