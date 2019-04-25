Garden in West End Park spruced up with new plants by March Lions

Beautiful plants are set to bloom in West End Park after the March Lions decided to brighten up the circular garden.

The Lions agreed to take on the maintenance after they helped Fenland District Council clear dense shrubbery in the area last autumn.

The summer heatwave meant that watering it became almost impossible to sustain so the decision was made to clear the garden and replace it with one that was much more tolerant of drought.

This week a group of Lions descended on the garden with a range of plants, purchased from Megaplants, Doddington, and replanted the garden for the residents of March to enjoy.

The area will soon be injected with colour as the plants will bloom in the coming weeks.

As in previous years, March Lions are organising the stalls for the March Gala on Saturday June 8 in West End Park.

All of the money raised by the Lions over the weekend goes to local charities.