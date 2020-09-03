Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20. Archant

Police are appealing for people to come forward after a man was seen acting suspiciously in a Fenland park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Writing on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, an officer asked: “Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime?

“If you did, please contact police via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20,” said a police spokesman.