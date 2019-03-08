Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas. Archant

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

In a letter to parents, she wrote: "Despite our best efforts, I write to inform you that the school will not be ready to open at the beginning of term on Tuesday September 3.

"For a number of reasons outside of our control the building works are not complete on either the Oak or Maple site.

"Therefore after deliberation with the Elliot Foundation and the Local Authority we have made the decision to postpone opening until Thursday September 5.

You may also want to watch:

"I realise that this is an inconvenience for many of you and I also appreciate that this will be disconcerting and upsetting to a number of our children but this really could not be avoided and staff share your frustration.

"The summer term will begin on Thursday September 5 for Years 1 to 6. This will not affect the arrangements for children joining us in foundation.

"We realise that for our working parents this will be a further inconvenience and therefore we will be offering a holiday club for working parents only on our Maple site on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 September from 9.15am to 3.15pm.

"The school cannot provide lunches on these days so please send your child with a packed lunch. Please note this facility is only for working parents as staff are required to ensure that the school is ready to open on Thursday September 5.

"If you require this service please contact the school office preferably by email, however the school telephones are manned from 8am to 1pm every day.

"Again please accept my sincere apologies. I look forward to seeing you all soon and a successful year ahead."