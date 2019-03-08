Advanced search

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

PUBLISHED: 12:19 02 September 2019

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Archant

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed.

The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

In a letter to parents, she wrote: "Despite our best efforts, I write to inform you that the school will not be ready to open at the beginning of term on Tuesday September 3.

"For a number of reasons outside of our control the building works are not complete on either the Oak or Maple site.

"Therefore after deliberation with the Elliot Foundation and the Local Authority we have made the decision to postpone opening until Thursday September 5.

You may also want to watch:

"I realise that this is an inconvenience for many of you and I also appreciate that this will be disconcerting and upsetting to a number of our children but this really could not be avoided and staff share your frustration.

"The summer term will begin on Thursday September 5 for Years 1 to 6. This will not affect the arrangements for children joining us in foundation.

"We realise that for our working parents this will be a further inconvenience and therefore we will be offering a holiday club for working parents only on our Maple site on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 September from 9.15am to 3.15pm.

"The school cannot provide lunches on these days so please send your child with a packed lunch. Please note this facility is only for working parents as staff are required to ensure that the school is ready to open on Thursday September 5.

"If you require this service please contact the school office preferably by email, however the school telephones are manned from 8am to 1pm every day.

"Again please accept my sincere apologies. I look forward to seeing you all soon and a successful year ahead."

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Students from Chatteris raise more than £100 in charity challenges

A group of 10 students from Chatteris created a stylish outfit for £5 in aid of charity. They presented the money they had raised from their NCS course to Gerald Day and Ann Matthews. Picture: HEATHER DAY

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Students from Chatteris raise more than £100 in charity challenges

A group of 10 students from Chatteris created a stylish outfit for £5 in aid of charity. They presented the money they had raised from their NCS course to Gerald Day and Ann Matthews. Picture: HEATHER DAY

Latest from the Cambs Times

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

March and District Woodland Group launches 2020 calendar with pictures from some of Fenland’s best photographers

Photographers (left to right) Sandra Mortlock, Joan Munns, Kelly Mcgrory and Albert Horton who all contributed to the Gault Wood 2020 calendar. Picture: Supplied

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists