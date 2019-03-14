We want to know what our readers are doing in aid of Comic Relief during Red Nose Day 2019

What are you doing for Comic Relief this Red Nose Day? Get in touch today and we will publish your story. Picture: PA WIRE / PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

With Red Nose Day 2019 less than 24 hours away, we want to find out what our fundraising readers are doing in aid of Comic Relief this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are looking to publish your efforts in our newspaper and online, so if you are from Fenland or East Cambridgeshire and you are taking part in any activities please do let us know.

Tasks big or small, we still want to hear from you – tell us what you’re doing, your name, age and location and reasons for taking part in this year’s Red Nose Day.

Email all submissions to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with ‘Red Nose Day 2019’ in the subject box – remember to leave your contact details so that we can catch up with you later.