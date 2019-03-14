We want to know what our readers are doing in aid of Comic Relief during Red Nose Day 2019
14 March, 2019 - 12:51
PA Archive/PA Images
With Red Nose Day 2019 less than 24 hours away, we want to find out what our fundraising readers are doing in aid of Comic Relief this year.
We are looking to publish your efforts in our newspaper and online, so if you are from Fenland or East Cambridgeshire and you are taking part in any activities please do let us know.
Tasks big or small, we still want to hear from you – tell us what you’re doing, your name, age and location and reasons for taking part in this year’s Red Nose Day.
Email all submissions to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with ‘Red Nose Day 2019’ in the subject box – remember to leave your contact details so that we can catch up with you later.