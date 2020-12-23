What you need to know living under Tier 4 lockdown

Published: 5:14 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 5:21 PM December 23, 2020

Life will change for all of us once Tier 4 restrictions kick in - Credit: Google

This is what living in Cambridgeshire will look like when we move to Tier 4 after Boxing Day.



Tier 4 restrictions mean:

People must not leave their home or garden unless they have a ‘reasonable excuse’ including for work, education, exercise and essential activities such as medical appointments and to buy food.



People must not meet socially indoors, in a private garden or some outdoor public venues with anybody they do not live with or have a support bubble with. Everyone who can work from home should do so;



People can see only one other person that they do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) in some outdoor public places - such as parks or public gardens.



Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees – 6 people can attend wedding ceremonies, wedding receptions are not allowed, 30 people can attend funeral ceremonies, 6 people can attend linked commemorative events.

Accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs, campsites, holiday lets and guest houses must close, other than where very limited exceptions apply.



Hospitality settings, such as bars (including shisha bars), pubs, cafes, restaurants, and social clubs must close except for takeaway, delivery, drive-through and click and collect services.

Takeaway must cease between 23:00 and 5:00, but delivery, drive-through and click-and-collect may continue during this period. This includes restaurants and bars within hotels or members’ clubs.



Indoor entertainment venues, such as casinos, bowling alleys, and bingo halls must close. Outdoor entertainment venues, such as botanical gardens and heritage sites, may stay open, although indoor elements at these attractions must also close. Cinemas, theatres, and concert venues must close; except for drive-in events.



All indoor leisure and sports facilities must close.

