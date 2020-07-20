Advanced search

‘What’s insurance?’, says uninsured driver after being pulled over by Cambs cops

PUBLISHED: 17:09 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 20 July 2020

The driver of this Ford Mondeo asked police what car insurance was after he was pulled over for no insurance over the weekend. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

The driver of this Ford Mondeo asked police what car insurance was after he was pulled over for no insurance over the weekend. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Twitter/@CambsCops

A driver pulled over for no insurance asked police what car insurance was when he was quizzed in Fenland over the weekend.

The driver of a blue Ford Mondeo asked “what’s insurance?” to police officers in March before his car was promptly seized.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridegshire Police said: “We stopped this car in March over the weekend as it was showing as having no insurance.

“We asked the driver whether he had any and he replied “What’s insurance?”....

“He was educated, reported and the vehicle was seized! #SaferCambs”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Woman involved in ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse due in court for sentencing

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph�s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, (left) admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Picture: Cambs Cops

Young Kestrels photographed leaving their Fenland nest and beginning adult lives

Four young Kestrel birds have been photographed leaving their Fenland nest. Picture: Bob Smith

MP Steve Barclay delighted that PM’s pledge to ‘build, build, build’ begins in the Fens with start of £32m Kings Dyke crossing

MP Steve Barclay at the historic 'spade in the ground' moment when Kings Dyke crossing project got under way. The £32m contract has begun work five months early and is due to open in 2022. Local council leaders Steve Count and Mayor James Palmer also attended, Picture; ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Teen close to completing mega 260-mile sprint while raising £1,400 for NHS charity

James Hall from Wisbech has nearly completed a 260-mile sprint and has raised almost �1,500 for NHS charities. Picture: Supplied/JustGiving

Most Read

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Woman involved in ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse due in court for sentencing

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph�s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, (left) admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Picture: Cambs Cops

Young Kestrels photographed leaving their Fenland nest and beginning adult lives

Four young Kestrel birds have been photographed leaving their Fenland nest. Picture: Bob Smith

MP Steve Barclay delighted that PM’s pledge to ‘build, build, build’ begins in the Fens with start of £32m Kings Dyke crossing

MP Steve Barclay at the historic 'spade in the ground' moment when Kings Dyke crossing project got under way. The £32m contract has begun work five months early and is due to open in 2022. Local council leaders Steve Count and Mayor James Palmer also attended, Picture; ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Teen close to completing mega 260-mile sprint while raising £1,400 for NHS charity

James Hall from Wisbech has nearly completed a 260-mile sprint and has raised almost �1,500 for NHS charities. Picture: Supplied/JustGiving

Latest from the Cambs Times

MP Steve Barclay delighted that PM’s pledge to ‘build, build, build’ begins in the Fens with start of £32m Kings Dyke crossing

MP Steve Barclay at the historic 'spade in the ground' moment when Kings Dyke crossing project got under way. The £32m contract has begun work five months early and is due to open in 2022. Local council leaders Steve Count and Mayor James Palmer also attended, Picture; ADAM FAIRBROTHER

‘What’s insurance?’, says uninsured driver after being pulled over by Cambs cops

The driver of this Ford Mondeo asked police what car insurance was after he was pulled over for no insurance over the weekend. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Watch as TV presenter Max Murdo shows support for Fenland ‘Eco Box’ initiative

TV presenter Max Murdo has shown his support for an eco initiative by March-based Cambridgeshire Community Reuse and Recycling Network. Picture: CCORRN

Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

Year 6 school leavers Jayden Cadman and Kieran Scrine have sent thank you messages to their teachers at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.

Young Kestrels photographed leaving their Fenland nest and beginning adult lives

Four young Kestrel birds have been photographed leaving their Fenland nest. Picture: Bob Smith