‘What’s insurance?’, says uninsured driver after being pulled over by Cambs cops
PUBLISHED: 17:09 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 20 July 2020
Twitter/@CambsCops
A driver pulled over for no insurance asked police what car insurance was when he was quizzed in Fenland over the weekend.
The driver of a blue Ford Mondeo asked “what’s insurance?” to police officers in March before his car was promptly seized.
A spokesman for Cambridegshire Police said: “We stopped this car in March over the weekend as it was showing as having no insurance.
“We asked the driver whether he had any and he replied “What’s insurance?”....
“He was educated, reported and the vehicle was seized! #SaferCambs”
