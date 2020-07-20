‘What’s insurance?’, says uninsured driver after being pulled over by Cambs cops

The driver of this Ford Mondeo asked police what car insurance was after he was pulled over for no insurance over the weekend. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops Twitter/@CambsCops

A driver pulled over for no insurance asked police what car insurance was when he was quizzed in Fenland over the weekend.

The driver of a blue Ford Mondeo asked “what’s insurance?” to police officers in March before his car was promptly seized.

A spokesman for Cambridegshire Police said: “We stopped this car in March over the weekend as it was showing as having no insurance.

“We asked the driver whether he had any and he replied “What’s insurance?”....

“He was educated, reported and the vehicle was seized! #SaferCambs”