With just a month to go until Christmas Day, what a better way to count down than by letting you know what’s on in Cambridgeshire to get you in that festive spirit.

From pantomimes and plays to coffee mornings and concerts – here's what’s lined up on our count down list so far.

1. Christmas fayre at Doddington Court - November 30 (Doddington)

Doddington Court is hosting a Christmas fayre on November 30. - Credit: Doddington Court

2. Santa visits Prickwillow Museum – December 5 (Ely)

Santa is paying a visit to the Prickwillow Engine Museum in Ely on Sunday December 5. - Credit: Prickwillow Engine Museum

Santa is paying a visit to the Prickwillow Engine Museum on Sunday December 5!

A spokesperson said: “Come along from 11am-4pm for our festive special which includes many art and craft stalls, models and street organ music.

“Plus, our big museum engines will be run throughout the day and there will be hot and cold food available.”

Admission is £5 for adults, £4 concession and children are free. Free parking is available on site.

Tickets to see Father Christmas are £3, so remember to take your Christmas list along!

3. Marshland Hall & Tearoom Christmas farmers market and craft fayre – December 5 (Wisbech)

Marshland Hall & Tearoom is holding a Christmas farmers market and craft fayre on Sunday December 5 from 10am-2pm. - Credit: Marshland Hall & Tearoom

4. Belshazzar’s Feast ‘Mistletoe and Whine’ tour – December 7 (St Neots)

Belshazzar's Feast 'Mistletoe and Whine' tour is visiting St Neots on December 7. - Credit: Belshazzar's Feast

With a new album out for their Christmas tour, the wickedly inventive and beloved folk duo are celebrating 25 years together.

A spokesperson said: “The tour will be Paul and Paul’s last full-length Christmas fling, with future outings being shorter affairs.

“What awaits audiences is an inspired mix of seasonal carols, songs and tunes, which combine to create a heart-warming, beautiful and frequently hilarious evening of music and entertainment”.

The tour comes to St Neots Folk Club, Priory Centre on Tuesday December 7.

Doors open at 7:30pm and tickets are £14 for members and £16 for non-members.

To book your tickets, call 01234 376278.

5. Murder Under Mistletoe – December 8 (Chatteris)

The Anglian players represent 'Murder Under the Mistletoe' at The Green Welly cafe in Chatteris on December 8. - Credit: The Green Welly Cafe

The Anglian players represent ‘Murder Under the Mistletoe' at The Green Welly café in Chatteris.

For just £20 per person, you can enjoy a three-course meal while trying to find the killer.

The meal on December 8 at 6pm includes a soup starter, nut roast or turkey main and a dessert.

To book your place call: 01354 691296.

6. Murrow Street Pride December event – December 9 (Murrow)

Christmas carols, mulled wine and mince pies are on the cards at Murrow village hall on December 9. - Credit: Murrow village hall

Residents of Murrow and the surrounding villages are invited to Murrow village hall for an evening of Christmas carols, mulled wine and mince pies.

Singing will be outside the village hall, followed by refreshments inside.

A spokesperson said: “Raffle tickets will be on sale to win a fabulous Christmas cake and a variety of other seasonal prizes."

The evening starts at 6:30pm until 8:30pm.

7. Marshland Hall & Tearoom Mini Markets – December 10 (Wisbech)

Marshland Hall & Tearoom is holding a mini market on December 10 from 10am-2pm. - Credit: Marshland Hall & Tearoom

8. Giving tree at Springfield residential care home – Until December 10 (March)

Springfield residential care home in March is holding a giving tree collection this year for the charity Barnardos until December 10. - Credit: Springfield residential care home

Springfield residential care home is holding a giving tree collection this year for the charity Barnardos.

A spokesperson said: “We are collecting gifts from birth to teens for Barnardos that will be handed out to children in need in our local community.

“Any gifts would be appreciated!”

9. Macmillan coffee morning – December 11 (Haddenham)

Ruby Watts is hosting a Macmillan coffee morning on December 11 in the Haddenham Arkenstall. - Credit: Ruby Watts

Ruby Watts is hosting a Macmillan coffee morning on December 11 to raise money for a 10K run she’s participating in next April.

The event will run in the Haddenham Arkenstall from 10am-2pm.

“I was inspired by my mum,” she said.

10. Ely District Scouts Christmas post – Up until December 13 (Ely areas)

Ely Scouts' 'special delivery' post runs until December 13 this year. - Credit: Ely Scouts

Send any Christmas or New Years card around Ely as part of Ely District Scouts' 'special delivery service' for just 25p.

A spokesperson said: “Simply purchase your stamps at any of our listed stores between November 1 and December 13.

“We’ll then sort your cards and deliver from December 15, ensuring all cards are delivered by Christmas.”

11. Last Panto in March – December 18-19 (March)

This year’s Christmas event at March Town Hall by Moonshot Performance Company is 'The Last Panto in March' showing on December 18-19. - Credit: Moonshot Performance Company

Oh yes it is! This year’s Christmas event at March Town Hall by Moonshot Performance Company will feature a short play that captures the exploits of an amateur theatre group as they try to tackle the Christmas panto.

It will be partnered with a Macmillan coffee gathering including tea, coffee and cake as well as the opportunity to relax and chat.

The event will start at 6pm on Saturday December 18 and 3pm on Sunday December 19, with the performance commencing one hour later.

Tickets are available for the event for £7 at Panini’s in March, on the door, or by contacting Moonshot Performance Company on their Facebook page.

12. Charity Christmas concert – December 19 (Fordham)

A charity Christmas concert will be held in Fordham’s Victoria Hall on Sunday December 19 at 2:30pm.

The concert will feature the Wicken Coronation band and carols for the audience.

Entry is by ticket only with prices at £7 each. For more information call 01638 720674 or 07535 147036.

All proceeds from the concert will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and Arthur Rank Hospice.

If you'd like to advertise an event you've got planned in Cambridgeshire on this list, email katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk.