Free school meals: Here’s where you can go for half-term support in March and Chatteris

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign (right).

Businesses in the Fens, inspired by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, have rallied to help provide free meals for children during half-term.

The decision comes as Rashford’s campaign earned more than 800,000 signatures after Parliament rejected proposals to provide free meals to vulnerable children during the school holidays.

Here are some of the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals during half-term:

- Petrou Brothers

- Eastern Promise

Pete and Mark Petrou, of Petrou Brothers.

- Cobblestones

- The Spice Bank

- St John’s Church Hall

Petrou Brothers in Chatteris said they will be offering free meals for schoolchildren between 12-2pm, today (Monday) till Friday.

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign.

A Petrou Brothers spokesperson said: “We will be offering free children’s meals in our takeaway of either sausage and chips, fishcake and chips or chips with gluten free vegetarian gravy and a piece of fruit or yoghurt for free.

“This is a genuine no strings attached offer. No adult purchase is necessary, but the child must be present and it’s limited to one meal per child per day.”

Eastern Promise in March have offered hot meals to children entitled to free school meals, with time slots made available to adhere to social distancing measures.

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign.

A spokesperson said: “If your child is entitled to a free meal, please contact us on 01354 650894 or message us on Facebook. We will be serving hot meals from 4-6pm today.

“We can only have two people in our shop at one time; no kids need to be in to collect the meal, only one adult per family. Today, we will serve cheeseburger and chips with fruit juice and fresh fruit.”

Eastern Promise are also offering a free hot meal voucher for those struggling financially.

Meanwhile, the Cobblestones will be serving daily school meals for families, with the aid of donations while The Spice Bank is offering free meals for primary-aged children up to Thursday, October 29.

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign.

St John’s Church Hall in March will be adding Chat-Tea kids bags alongside their usual menu for children, which includes a choice of sandwiches, mini yoghurt and a raisin box.

All meals are free and will be delivered three times a week between 12-1pm for orders before 11am and 4-5pm for orders before 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “We strongly believe that no child should go hungry due to free school meals not being available.

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign.

“If you need these or our regular hot meals for your children this half term, please message us via our Facebook page or call the Chat-Tea office in St John’s Church Hall on 01354 607590.”

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign.