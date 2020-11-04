Here’s how to access help during second coronavirus lockdown

Residents across Fenland are being reminded of the help available to them by the district council ahead of a second national lockdown.

People in need are being advised to contact Fenland District Council’s Covid-19 community hub, which was created during the first lockdown in March to help support vulnerable people affected by the pandemic.

So far, in partnership with local community organisations and volunteers, the hub has answered over 2,000 requests for help and offered flexible support over the past eight months.

Access to food and assistance for those self-isolating and providing day-to-day support such as prescription collections will be available, as well as signposting people with mental health issues to local support services.

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, said: “This fantastic support network continues to be there for our residents, and I would urge anyone who is worried to get in touch.

“This latest lockdown will be tough for us all, arguably tougher than the first after months of restrictions and as we head into winter.

“But we will get through it again and work together to stay safe and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

A range of other support is also available:

· Test and Trace Support Payment – if you’re asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace and on a low income, unable to work from home and will lose income as a result, you may be entitled to a payment of £500 from the council under the Test and Trace Support Payment scheme. Visit: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/testandtracepayment

· Customer services – face-to-face appointments will still be available at the council’s customer service centres and community hubs for those who have no other way to access services. To make an appointment, call 01354 654321, but do not visit without an appointment.

· Financial support – if you have been financially affected by Covid-19, you may be entitled to housing benefit, a council tax reduction or a discretionary housing payment. Visit: https://www.angliarevenues.gov.uk/coronavirus/

· Housing support – if you need housing advice or have become homeless, contact the council as soon as possible on 01354 654321 or email: housingadvice@fenland.gov.uk

· Business grants – following the announcement of a second national lockdown, the government has outlined further financial support for businesses that are forced to close. The council is awaiting detailed guidance and will share more information as soon as possible at: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirusbusinessadvice.

For more information, visit Fenland District Council’s coronavirus advice pages at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirus or follow the council’s social media channels.

