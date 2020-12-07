Driver suffers serious injuries after clearing water-filled ditch before overturning van

The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland Archant

A van driver suffered serious injuries after a crash which saw his vehicle fly over a water-filled ditch before overturning in a nearby field.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland

They crashed their small white van on Black Drove in Guyhirn after going “straight over a T-junction” on December 7 in early-morning fog.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Emergency Services were called this morning after a van has gone straight over a T-junction and cleared a water-filled dyke.

You may also want to watch:

“The driver of the vehicle has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“Black Drove was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered from the scene.”

One resident said: “I am hoping the driver recovers quickly, it’s bad enough walking on the paths today, the roads must be dreadful.

The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland

“I think slow driving and being aware of black ice is the motto for the day.”