Advanced search

Driver suffers serious injuries after clearing water-filled ditch before overturning van

07 December, 2020 - 10:44
The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland

The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland

Archant

A van driver suffered serious injuries after a crash which saw his vehicle fly over a water-filled ditch before overturning in a nearby field.

The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland

They crashed their small white van on Black Drove in Guyhirn after going “straight over a T-junction” on December 7 in early-morning fog.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Emergency Services were called this morning after a van has gone straight over a T-junction and cleared a water-filled dyke.

You may also want to watch:

“The driver of the vehicle has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“Black Drove was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered from the scene.”

One resident said: “I am hoping the driver recovers quickly, it’s bad enough walking on the paths today, the roads must be dreadful.

The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland

“I think slow driving and being aware of black ice is the motto for the day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fake Covid marshals reported after targeting Fenland businesses

Wisbech Market Place. Pictures: Archant

Tube driver turned poet publishes first book to support Alzheimer’s research

Adam Waugh has published his first poetry book, �Faceless�, in a bid to raise money for Alzheimer�s Research UK. Picture: ADAM WAUGH

Oh yes there will be a Christmas panto in the Fens!

Nine Lives Theatre Company is performing the Elf that Saved Christmas at The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech. Pictures: Nine Lives Theatre Company

Driver suffers serious injuries after clearing water-filled ditch before overturning van

The van driver overturned after clearing a water-filled ditch at Black Drove in Guyhirn on December 7. Picture: Police Fenland

Woman, 36, with 31 previous convictions for theft jailed for five years

Melissa Hopkins, 36, has been jailed for burgling vulnerable people. Picture; CAMBS POLICE