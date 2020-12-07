Driver suffers serious injuries after clearing water-filled ditch before overturning van
A van driver suffered serious injuries after a crash which saw his vehicle fly over a water-filled ditch before overturning in a nearby field.
They crashed their small white van on Black Drove in Guyhirn after going “straight over a T-junction” on December 7 in early-morning fog.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Emergency Services were called this morning after a van has gone straight over a T-junction and cleared a water-filled dyke.
“The driver of the vehicle has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
“Black Drove was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered from the scene.”
One resident said: “I am hoping the driver recovers quickly, it’s bad enough walking on the paths today, the roads must be dreadful.
“I think slow driving and being aware of black ice is the motto for the day.”
