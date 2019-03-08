Inside Whitemoor Prison, the prisoner who slashed fellow inmate with improvised weapon made from wood and razor blades

Keiran Blair, who was part of a violent drugs gang behind by drive-by shootings on Merseyside, has been given an extra two years behind bars after slashing the face on a fellow inmate at Whitemoor Prison, March. Police released a photo of the weapon Blair used that he�s made from wood and a razor blade. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

One of the ringleaders of a heroin gang that terrorised Merseyside with violence, intimidation and bullying, has been given an extra two years on his 14 year sentence after slashing a fellow inmate at Whitemoor Prison, March.

Keiran Blair, 27, used an improvised weapon made from wood and razor blades as he began to slash his victim's face, Peterborough Crown Court was told.

Blair, jailed in 2016, was spotted approaching another inmate by a prison guard at HMP Whitemoor, March, on February 20 at about 6pm.

Guards noticed the other inmates shouting as the victim tried to defend himself and ran over to intervene.

The men were separated and Blair attempted to hide the blood-covered weapon in his trousers. Officers found the weapon and took Blair to a segregated unit while the victim was treated for serious facial injuries.

Blair admitted charges of assault occasioning GBH and was handed an additional two years to be served on top of his existing sentence.

DC Emily Clarke said: "This was a vicious, calculated attack on an unsuspecting victim.

"Blair caused a great deal of damage to the victim's face but thankfully the guards were on hand to prevent more serious injury."

Blair stood trial in Liverpool in 2016 when he, and 12 other gang members, were jailed for a total of 111 years.

The Liverpool Echo reported how the gang dealt in heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis - receiving more than 20,000 calls a month for drugs - and enforced their trade with intimidation and brutality.

One of the crimes for which the gang stood trial including the shooting of a man whose spine was severed; he is now a quadriplegic.