Advanced search

Whitemoor remembers air crash victims 79 years on at memorial service

PUBLISHED: 16:19 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 27 November 2020

A memorial service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives when a Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the prison on November 24, 1941. Pictures: GFSL

A memorial service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives when a Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the prison on November 24, 1941. Pictures: GFSL

Archant

A service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives during an RAF training flight 79 years ago.

A memorial service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives when a Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the prison on November 24, 1941. Picture: GFSLA memorial service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives when a Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the prison on November 24, 1941. Picture: GFSL

Six crew members and three additional staff from the 115 Squadron at RAF Marham died on November 24, 1941 when their Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the March prison on November 24, 1941.

A memorial, planned by maintenance staff at the prison and nature reserve, has now been installed by Gov Facility Services Ltd (GFSL) to remember those who lost their lives.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small service was attended by prison governor Ruth Stephens, Chaplin Paul Foster and GFSL site manager Mark Twiddy where a poppy wreath from HMP Whitemoor and an RAF roundel from the GFSL team were laid.

“We were hoping to do a full dedication of the memorial in September this year but, because of the current restrictions, we weren’t able to,” Mr Twiddy said.

A memorial service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives when a Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the prison on November 24, 1941. Picture: GFSLA memorial service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives when a Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the prison on November 24, 1941. Picture: GFSL

“Hopefully, we will be able to do this next summer and invite relatives of those who died in the crash.

“The wall was built by GFSL staff with materials left over from the original build of Whitemoor and the plaque was purchased by the prison. It’s important to make sure these kinds of events are remembered.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Whitemoor remembers air crash victims 79 years on at memorial service

A memorial service was held at HMP Whitemoor to remember those who lost their lives when a Wellington Mk 1c Z8863 plane crashed into a marshalling yard at the prison on November 24, 1941. Pictures: GFSL

Woman ‘deeply devastated’ after burial request in village churchyard is refused

Alison Allen from Wimblington petitioned to the consistory court of the Ely Diocese after her application to be buried alongside her late father in Doddington was rejected by the parochial church council. Her application has since been rejected by the court. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Woman ploughs on through pandemic to raise funds for heartfelt cause

Carol Stanbridge (third from right) has continued to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through sewing face masks and coffee mornings following the care the charity gave to her late mother, and has continued to fundraise through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/CAROL STANBRIDGE

Truck, van and car involved in crash

A truck, van and a car were involved in a collision at Hostmoor Avenue, March, this morning. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Academy welcomes ‘wellbeing dog’ Mabel who even has her own Instagram page

Thomas Clarkson Academy has welcomed nine-month-old Mabel to the school in a bid to tackle mental health issues. Picture: Supplied