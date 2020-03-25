Advanced search

Cambridgeshire accountants Whiting & Partners postpone popular annual event due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:31 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 17 March 2020

Whiting & Partners, who have offices in Wisbech (pictured), March and Ely have postponed their annual farming seminar due to coronavirus. Picture: SUBMITTED

Whiting & Partners, which has offices in March, Wisbech and Ely, has been forced to postpone one of their largest annual events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chartered accountants and business advisers were due to run their annual farming industry seminar next week, but this has now fallen victim to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Whiting & Partners spokeswoman said: “Due to the current coronavirus situation and guidelines being issued, we have made the decision to cancel the Annual Farming Seminar due to be held on 25th March 2020.

“We hope to be able to bring you a farming update from our colleagues at the Andersons Centre in the coming months.”

Partner Andrew Band said the firm had little choice but to comply with the latest Government advice, adding that they will look to rearrange the event for another date later this year.

