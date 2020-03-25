Cambridgeshire accountants Whiting & Partners postpone popular annual event due to coronavirus

Whiting & Partners, who have offices in Wisbech (pictured), March and Ely have postponed their annual farming seminar due to coronavirus. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Whiting & Partners, which has offices in March, Wisbech and Ely, has been forced to postpone one of their largest annual events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chartered accountants and business advisers were due to run their annual farming industry seminar next week, but this has now fallen victim to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Whiting & Partners spokeswoman said: “Due to the current coronavirus situation and guidelines being issued, we have made the decision to cancel the Annual Farming Seminar due to be held on 25th March 2020.

You may also want to watch:

“We hope to be able to bring you a farming update from our colleagues at the Andersons Centre in the coming months.”

Partner Andrew Band said the firm had little choice but to comply with the latest Government advice, adding that they will look to rearrange the event for another date later this year.