More than 10,000 hand-crafted poppies to be displayed across town for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 12:07 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 28 October 2020

Over 10,000 poppies hand-made by more than 100 people will be placed all over Whittlesey in the run-up to Remembrance Day. Picture: Supplied

Helping Whittlesey

Over 10,000 poppies, hand-made by more than 100 volunteers, will be displayed all over a Fen town in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Work started more than six months ago, during lockdown, as dozens of Whittlesey residents began hand-crafting poppies to go on display.

They are to be placed onto decorative panels in a bid to “make the town stand out” and show its respect to those who lost their lives during war.

Volunteer group Helping Whittlesey realised that the Royal British Legion (RBL) would be unable to raise funds to pay for decorations this year due to the pandemic.

Karen Trickey, group member, said: “The response of the community has been amazing, almost all the panels were sponsored in two days.

“We have raised more than £500 already for the RBL.

“Some ladies have spent four days a week putting it [decorations] all together.

“The skill and detail they have brought to this project has given us a wonderful display.”

