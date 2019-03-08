Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to 'take matters into their own hands' after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary's Church in Whittlesey.

Police have warned adults in Whittlesey who are "assaulting children responsible for anti-social behaviour" that they should not be "taking matters into their own hands".

The warning comes after one allegation of an adult assaulting someone under the age of 18 while officers said reports of anti-social behaviour in the town included inconsiderate cycling, abusive language and roof climbing.

A police spokesman said the force has since imposed curfews and issued three acceptable behaviour contracts on to children under 16 in the town.

"Conditions of the contracts include not to associate with each other, comply with a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am, not to be rude or abusive in a public place and not to enter the grounds of St Mary's Church in Whittlesey," the spokesman said.

"However no arrests have been made and we are investigating the circumstances."

"The contracts serve to educate the young person and steer them away from activities that impact negatively on the community.

"We will be monitoring the progress of these individuals and acting on any breaches robustly.

"There is also information to suggest that people are taking matters into their own hands and as a result adults are assaulting children!

"This is not necessary and will also be investigated."

If you witness, or are a victim of anti-social behaviour please report it via 101 or our on-line reporting tool www.cambs.police.uk/report