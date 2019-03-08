Whittlesey warehouse used as 'chop shop' court told - a place where stolen vehicles were dismantled and parts re-packaged to be sold on

Andrius Samajauskas, 32, worked at an illegal 'chop shop' at a warehouse in King's Dyke, Whittlesey. Police found a stolen Mercedes being dismantled and parts re-packaged. Picture' CAMBS COPS Archant

A man has been jailed after he was caught working in a 'chop shop' in Whittlesey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrius Samajauskas, 32, worked at an illegal 'chop shop' at a warehouse in King’s Dyke, Whittlesey. Police found a stolen Mercedes being dismantled and parts re-packaged. Picture' CAMBS COPS Andrius Samajauskas, 32, worked at an illegal 'chop shop' at a warehouse in King’s Dyke, Whittlesey. Police found a stolen Mercedes being dismantled and parts re-packaged. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Officers arrested Andrius Samajauskas, 32, at a warehouse in King's Dyke on March 21 last year after tracking the location of a stolen Audi Q5 to the property.

The car, which had been stolen from Pinner, Middlesex, was found inside the warehouse being dismantled with false number plates.

Officers also found a black Mercedes GLC which had been completely stripped with some parts packaged and ready to be sold as well as transmitter disruption equipment, which is used to block tracker signals.

Samajauskas, of Kensington Walk, Corby, was arrested when officers found him hiding behind the building. He was bailed to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on August 23 last year, but when he failed to attend a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Andrius Samajauskas, 32, worked at an illegal 'chop shop' at a warehouse in King’s Dyke, Whittlesey. Police found a stolen Mercedes being dismantled and parts re-packaged. Picture' CAMBS COPS Andrius Samajauskas, 32, worked at an illegal 'chop shop' at a warehouse in King’s Dyke, Whittlesey. Police found a stolen Mercedes being dismantled and parts re-packaged. Picture' CAMBS COPS

On July 25 this year he was arrested in Great Yarmouth by Norfolk Police.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (September 18) where he was jailed for 15 months after pleading guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods and breaching his bail conditions.

DC Tom Adams said: "This was an organised operation involving Samajauskas targeting high-value vehicles and stripping them of valuable parts.

"It is believed one of the vehicles was stolen using keyless entry and I would urge owners of keyless vehicles to keep their key fobs in foil-lined pouches to stop the signal being interfered with."

You may also want to watch: