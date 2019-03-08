Whittlesey Athletic unveil new floodlights with thrilling county cup tie

Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League's Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Whittlesey Athletic FC marked the official unveiling of their new floodlights with a dramatic county cup victory on Wednesday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

The club switched on the floodlights at their Feldale Field home before a Cambs Invitation Cup tie with step seven outfit Cherry Hinton.

The investment was secured in July thanks to a £32,718 grant from the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), the largest funders of non-league football in the country.

With floodlights now in place, this enabled the club to meet the requirements of Category H for the FA National Ground Grading Criteria, applicable to their level.

Whittlesey went through to the next round 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against the previously unbeaten Cambs League Premier leaders.

Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Justice Glover struck the hosts into a half-time lead, before Ricky Hailstone's men were pegged back on the hour when Conor Diver sent the game to spot-kicks.

Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch: