Whittlesey Athletic unveil new floodlights with thrilling county cup tie
PUBLISHED: 14:06 11 October 2019
Daniel Mason
Whittlesey Athletic FC marked the official unveiling of their new floodlights with a dramatic county cup victory on Wednesday night.
The club switched on the floodlights at their Feldale Field home before a Cambs Invitation Cup tie with step seven outfit Cherry Hinton.
The investment was secured in July thanks to a £32,718 grant from the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), the largest funders of non-league football in the country.
With floodlights now in place, this enabled the club to meet the requirements of Category H for the FA National Ground Grading Criteria, applicable to their level.
Whittlesey went through to the next round 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against the previously unbeaten Cambs League Premier leaders.
Justice Glover struck the hosts into a half-time lead, before Ricky Hailstone's men were pegged back on the hour when Conor Diver sent the game to spot-kicks.
