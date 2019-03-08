Whittlesey BCKA raise hundreds of pounds at town's 'It's a Knockout' fundraising event

Andy Whitwell, from Whittlesey BCKA, presents the cheque to Christine Spencer in the presence of Scouts Leader, Norman Flatt. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Whittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs raised hundreds of pounds from a memorable fundraising event recently.

The clubs raised £700 for the town's Scouts Jamboree fund through competing in an 'It's a Knockout' day, organised by the Whittlesey Sports Association, and was BCKA's most successful event yet.

Members fought against other teams from different Whittlesey-based sports organisations amid the rain in giant costumes whilst trying to battle through challenges, including a bouncy castle covered in liquid.

Andy Whitwell, of BCKA, said: "It was a pleasure to be able to raise this money for the scouts.

"They have been personally good to my wife and myself on a business level, enabling us to run the nursery from the scout headquarters, which will come to the end on 31st August 2019 when we move into our new premises.

"We have a number of scouts that train with BCKA and scout leader Sam Spencer is one of our instructors; we wanted to say thank you to them and their families."

"We are really looking forward to the future and the exciting times ahead."

For more information on BCKA or to register your interest, please contact Andy on 07969792286 or visit https://www.bcka-peterborough.co.uk/.