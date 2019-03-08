Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Whittlesey BCKA raise hundreds of pounds at town's 'It's a Knockout' fundraising event

PUBLISHED: 15:53 22 July 2019

Andy Whitwell, from Whittlesey BCKA, presents the cheque to Christine Spencer in the presence of Scouts Leader, Norman Flatt. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Andy Whitwell, from Whittlesey BCKA, presents the cheque to Christine Spencer in the presence of Scouts Leader, Norman Flatt. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Whittlesey BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu Clubs raised hundreds of pounds from a memorable fundraising event recently.

The clubs raised £700 for the town's Scouts Jamboree fund through competing in an 'It's a Knockout' day, organised by the Whittlesey Sports Association, and was BCKA's most successful event yet.

Members fought against other teams from different Whittlesey-based sports organisations amid the rain in giant costumes whilst trying to battle through challenges, including a bouncy castle covered in liquid.

Andy Whitwell, of BCKA, said: "It was a pleasure to be able to raise this money for the scouts.

You may also want to watch:

"They have been personally good to my wife and myself on a business level, enabling us to run the nursery from the scout headquarters, which will come to the end on 31st August 2019 when we move into our new premises.

"We have a number of scouts that train with BCKA and scout leader Sam Spencer is one of our instructors; we wanted to say thank you to them and their families."

"We are really looking forward to the future and the exciting times ahead."

For more information on BCKA or to register your interest, please contact Andy on 07969792286 or visit https://www.bcka-peterborough.co.uk/.

Most Read

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Driver’s lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Rail passengers in Cambridgeshire face “significant disruption” due to major Bank Holiday works

Works will be taking place along the East Coast main line next month. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Out of hours medical care facing cuts in Doddington and Ely

Out of hours medical care at Minor Injury Units in Ely and Doddington could be cut during the week with staff facing job losses. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Most Read

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Driver’s lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Rail passengers in Cambridgeshire face “significant disruption” due to major Bank Holiday works

Works will be taking place along the East Coast main line next month. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Out of hours medical care facing cuts in Doddington and Ely

Out of hours medical care at Minor Injury Units in Ely and Doddington could be cut during the week with staff facing job losses. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Whittlesey BCKA raise hundreds of pounds at town’s ‘It’s a Knockout’ fundraising event

Andy Whitwell, from Whittlesey BCKA, presents the cheque to Christine Spencer in the presence of Scouts Leader, Norman Flatt. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

WALKING FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town suffer knockout heartbreak just seven days after final defeat

Members of the Wisbech Town Walking Football team who were semi-finalists at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/JONNY PEARCE

An artistic moment for Fenland police officer - or simply to convey a police presence? The helmet that’s got nearly 60 ‘likes’ already

'Helmet', a work of art by Cambridgeshire Police in Chatteris? Or a sublminal message to say we may not always be seen but we're around? You decide. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Progress update on the new RAF memorial crowd-funded for Chatteris: Project is ‘well underway’ as boulder is bought in Wales

The rock purchased from Wales which will be used for the new RAF memorial after it was crowd-funded for Chatteris. Picture: British Legion / TINA PRIOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists