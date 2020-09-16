Gallery

All the action from Whittlesey’s best kept allotment awards

The winners of Whittlesey's annual 'best kept allotment awards' have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award.

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council.

Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award.

He congratulated the winners and thanked the town council projects committee and Gill Lawrence who was the independent judge.

