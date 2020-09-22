Video

All the action from Whittlesey’s best kept allotment awards

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Archant

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ were announced by the town council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. He said the award winners are decided over a period of time throughout the year.

“It’s not done on a random basis or a one off visit. Kay Mayor and her team visit each one - and their are 100 on this site - and score them accordingly.

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

“Being a former allotment holder myself, I know that a lot of hard work goes in to maintaining an allotment.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s also a great pleasure when you can actually grow your own fruit and veg.”

The mayor congratulated the winners and thanked the town council projects committee and Gill Lawrence who was the independent judge.

The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE