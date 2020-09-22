Advanced search

Video

All the action from Whittlesey’s best kept allotment awards

PUBLISHED: 12:12 22 September 2020

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Archant

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ were announced by the town council.

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. He said the award winners are decided over a period of time throughout the year.

“It’s not done on a random basis or a one off visit. Kay Mayor and her team visit each one - and their are 100 on this site - and score them accordingly.

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEThe winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

“Being a former allotment holder myself, I know that a lot of hard work goes in to maintaining an allotment.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s also a great pleasure when you can actually grow your own fruit and veg.”

The mayor congratulated the winners and thanked the town council projects committee and Gill Lawrence who was the independent judge.

The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEThe winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEThe winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLEThe winners of Whittlesey?'s annual ?best kept allotment awards? have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

All the action from Whittlesey’s best kept allotment awards

The winners of Whittlesey’s annual ‘best kept allotment awards’ have been announced by the town council. Peter Bellamy was awarded first place, Ernie Cross was the runner-up and Robin Hailstone came third. Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, presented the recipients the certificates and main award. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Popular Fenland pizza takeaway to close

Owners Brian and Jeni Cairns of Fresh Pizza & Cookhouse in Whittlesey have announced the pizza takeaway will close at the end of September,

‘It is ok to ask for help’ - Age UK urges people to reach out this winter as they reveal lockdown toll on elderly in Cambridgeshire

Age UK is concerned for elderly people who have felt isolated druing the lockdown.

More working from home and delay in fans returning to sport to be announced by PM

Prime minister Boris Johnson will give a televised address to outline further coronavirus restriction measures. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Teacher’s 300-mile charity cycle challenge in memory of her aunt

King’s Ely teacher Claire Gilbert has raised more than £700 ahead of a 300-mile charity cycle ride in memory of her aunt. Picture: KING'S ELY