Town comes together to mark Big Bash success

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:30 PM September 15, 2021   
Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

From spitfire flyovers to classic vehicles, Whittlesey once again came together to mark a successful Big Bash event. 

The event kicked off with morning church services, while members of the Royal British Legion and guests fell silent for the 100th anniversary of the Whittlesey branch. 

Guests such as NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay, The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Mrs Caroline Bewes DL and Cllr David Mason, mayor of Whittlesey, were in attendance. 

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Attention then turned to the entertainment at the Manor Field, where classic vehicles stopped off and a further 100 vehicles from a US police car to hot rods were also there. 

Residents also kept occupied with stalls, sporting activities and music from the likes of Kill Me Kate, with a Golden Age Fair and a disco in the evening. 

Youngsters were handed certificates by Mrs Bewes who have shone with their presenting skills on Fenland Youth Radio as well. 

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Event organiser Robert Windle said: “I’d like to thank all the helpers some of whom were at the venue. 

“Also, the companies who supported the day, including Fenland District Council, Isobel Edgington and Simon Bell whose experience ensured the event crossed the line as a great event and enjoyed by all.”  

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event, where they also saw a spitfire flyover. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

Young and older residents gathered in Whittlesey to mark the town's Big Bash event. - Credit: Rui Chamberlain/RWT Photography

