Jail for 'opportunistic burglar' from Whittlesey who broke into three properties within 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 17:09 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 24 December 2019

Dominik Jasinski, of Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey, targeted properties with open windows to committ three burglaries in 24 hours. He will be spending Christmas behind bars after being jailed for two and a half years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A "heartless, opportunistic burglar" from Whittlesey who broke into three properties via open windows within 24 hours will be spending Christmas behind bars after being jailed for two and a half years.

Dominik Jasinski, 22, committed the offences overnight between August 26 and 27, targeting properties with open windows.

He entered a property in Benwick Road, Whittlesey, and took a purse containing bank cards and about £40 in cash.

The victim received notifications from her bank that the cards had been used at three separate locations, including McDonald's and Tesco. Officers recovered CCTV from McDonald's and found Jasinski using the cards.

Two properties in Station Road were also targeted that night. At the first property, Jasinski entered through an open bathroom window and took a number of items including jewellery - much of it with great sentimental value - a wallet and cash.

He then made this way to the other house where he initially entered via the back patio door. However, he was met with another locked door so was unable to get any further inside the address. He left with the key to the property.

Jasinski of Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey, was arrested by officers a few days later.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences but was found guilty of three counts of burglary and one of fraud and sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court last Tuesday (December 18).

A teenager, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the same offences - plus separate counts of burglary and fraud - and was sentenced to a 12-month youth referral order at Huntingdon Youth Court on the same day.

DC Tessa Munro, from the northern burglary team, said: "Jasinski is the epitome of an opportunistic burglar and he was brazen and heartless in his crimes.

"Burglars often seize their opportunities during the warmer weather as people tend to leave their windows open in a bid to keep cool.

"Burglary is a priority area for the force and we will not waver in our efforts to bring perpetrators to justice and to help people secure their homes.

"I am glad we've got justice for our victims and Jasinski will be spending his Christmas behind bars."

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Woman dials 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her ‘a** is on fire’ after eating chicken korma

The unnamed woman dialled 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her �a** is on fire� after eating a chicken korma. Picture: Wiki/NEEDPIX

Additional stop-checks introduced as Cambs cops crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas

The handful of faces of those jailed this year for drink and drug driving offences amid Cambs cops’ crackdown this Christmas. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘Helpful cashier’ from Chatteris stole nearly £8,000 from elderly people while working at Nationwide in Ely, Ramsey, St Neots and St Ives

Helen Day, of Tern Gardens, Chatteris, stole nearly £8,000 from three elderly and vulnerable people while working as a cashier at Nationwide in Ely, St Neots, Ramsey and St Ives. She has been handed a suspended sentenced. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

