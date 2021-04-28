Published: 3:43 PM April 28, 2021

Jes Hibbert (Lab - left) and Jason Mockett (Cons - right) have both been nominated for the district and town council seats in the Lattersey Ward by-election. - Credit: Supplied

Residents living in certain areas of Whittlesey will also be voting for one district and two town councillors next week.

The Lattersey Ward has not had a district or town councillor since the death of Alan Bristow, a Conservative, last year.

By-elections for the seats are taking place on May 6.

The same two candidates have been nominated for both the town and district councillor roles: Labour's Jes Hibbert and the Conservative’s have put forward Jason Mockett.

Jes has lived in the Lattersey Ward for 34 years and is a familiar face among the Whittlesey community. In fact, he stood against Alan in many election battles over the years.

Jes is also standing in this year’s county council elections and has previous experience as a councillor under his belt.

For eight years Jes served as a member of Fenland District Council, and during that time was chair of the Environment Committee.

Jes is also a former chairman of Whittlesey Town Council.

He says one of the most pressing issues for the Lattersey Ward is the need to remove HGVs from residential roads in the area.

He recently described how a lorry had to mount a pavement just to navigate a corner in Inhams Road, strengthening the argument for a bypass.

“I am committed to putting the case for a Whittlesey Eastern Relief Road to all levels of Government,” he said in a profile about him published on Facebook.

He also feels the town needs “an integrated approach to public transport” and the district as a whole requires more affordable housing.

Meanwhile, Jason Mockett’s campaign leaflet has listed his priorities if he is elected.

These include minimising traffic disruption as the Kings Dyke Bridge project progresses, tackling speeding in the ward particularly along New Road and addressing parking issues in Whittlesey.

He says: “I believe that hard-working families and retired people are generally better able to spend their own money than their councils can.

“So if you vote for me, I’ll always argue and vote for the lowest possible council tax charges at Fenland District Council and Whittlesey Town Council.”

However, Jason’s past social media etiquette may come back to haunt him now he’s campaigning for the seats.

Two years ago, he was seen to have called North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay and fellow Tory “our useless MP” in a Facebook comment.

When the MP recently visited Whittlesey to meet the party’s election candidates, Jason was noticeably missing from photographs of the event published on social media.

Residents in the Stonald Ward will also be voting in a by-election for a town councillor, and there have been two nominations.

Labour’s Peter Bibb will be battling against Conservative candidate Haq Nawaz for the seat.

The three Whittlesey by-elections will take place alongside elections for Cambridgeshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Cambridgeshire County Council.