Police recover ‘large amount’ of cannabis from river near Whittlesey

Working with ‘water bailiffs’ the Fenland neighbourhood team recovered a high quantity of the class B drug.

Investigations continue to identify who discarded the items and police say “we will be knocking on their door in the near future.

“If these are yours and you would like to speak to us sooner then please feel free to contact us on 101 or via private message.

“For anyone who would like to take up the new found hobby of drug fishing, don’t waste your time we have already got it all.”

The drug seizure was made as part of Operation Raptor, which is the force’s drive to tackle crime and protect the public.