Theft from cars warning and cannabis seized by police who expected to find stolen vehicles

PUBLISHED: 11:53 25 November 2020

Cannabis plants were uncovered by police who expected to find stolen vehicles when they carried out a warrant in Whittlesey. Police are also urging residents of the town to ensure they lock their cars after reports of thefts from vehicles following messy searches.

Cannabis plants were uncovered by police who had expected to find stolen vehicles when they searched an address in Whittlesey.

Officers from the Fenland neighbourhood teams executed the warrant following information received relating to stolen motor vehicles.

During the warrant no stolen vehicles were located, however officers did locate a series of cannabis grows.

One person was arrested and the police investigation is currently ongoing.

It comes after police urged residents to ensure they lock their cars after several reports of thefts from vehicles following “messy searches”.

Officers said in all the reports from the weekend people state that no damage was caused to their vehicles but messy searches were carried out indicating that some cars may not have been locked correctly.

“Please be extra vigilant. Make sure you lock your vehicles. Keep valuables and money out of sight. Don’t give opportunistic thieves a reason to make you a target,” said a police spokesman.

“If you were a victim at the weekend we urge you to report it via 101 or online at the Cambs Police website.”

