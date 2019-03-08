Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH. Archant

A dementia care home in Whittlesey is in special measures after a damning inspection found “significant risks” with people choking, dispensing of medicine, fire safety and staff competence.

The unannounced visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) at Keneydon House, in Delph Street, was prompted following a “serious incident” when a person was scalded by a hot drink.

Inspectors found a “lack of robust systems and controls to protect people and keep them safe” and ordered an urgent action plan to be put in place.

They also found a fire door “propped open with an armchair”, stopping the self-closure device from working.

Records showed that nine of the 26 staff employed had not received safeguarding training.

“There were significant risks associated with fire safety, assisting people to move, people choking, people’s food and fluid intake, and the use of equipment that had not been managed adequately and mitigated,” the inspection report stated.

“Staff did not always support people to maintain their dignity.”

The home was ranked inadequate in safety, effectiveness and leadership and requiring improvement in care and responsiveness.

However, a spokesperson for Keneydon House said that since the inspection in November last year they now had new management.

People living at Keneydon House were all, except for two people, living with varying levels and types of dementia. The service can support up to 21 people.

The inspection report continued: “People’s prescribed medicines were not always managed safely.

“There was not enough staff with the right skills to meet people’s assessed needs at all times.

“On some nights, there was only two staff for the whole service.”

The home will continue to be kept under review and could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.

Concerns were also raised with the local authority and their safeguarding team.

A spokesperson for Keneydon House said “significant progress” had been made since the inspection.

In a statement to the Cambs Times they said: “We were very disappointed with the CQC report and since then we have been working very closely with the local authority.

“We now have a new management team in place that started with us in February.

“We are pleased to say there has been significant progress made and that is being recognised.

“The local authority is working with us to show how they can offer the right support so that we can move forward from this.”

Another inspection will take place at the home in six months time.