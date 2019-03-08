Advanced search

Care home staff 'wear it pink' as part of a national day of community support by the charity Breast Cancer Now

PUBLISHED: 15:04 23 October 2019

Wear It Pink themed day at the Hermitage Care Home, Whittlesey. Picture; SUBMITTED

Staff and some of the residents had fun in Whittlesey when a local care home decided a charity 'Wear it Pink' day would add some colour and sparkle.

Hermitage Care Home adopted the theme in support of raising awareness of breast cancer for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Manager Judy Wilson was delighted at the response, noting that "we even managed to dress our chef in pink and he thought he was only the photographer".

"The staff and residents had great fun with the pink theme."

The charity was well pleased with the home's efforts after campaigning for communities to get involved to raise awareness about getting women to check for any signs of danger.

Hermitage is registered for up to 24 residents and they clearly enjoy it there - it was rated good on every front in the latest care quality commission inspection.

"It's my home and it feels like home," was how one resident summed up life there when asked by one of the inspectors.

