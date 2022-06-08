Published:
3:51 PM June 8, 2022
From charity cheque presentations to Jubilee fancy dress competitions, music night and the re-election of a town mayor.
That, and more, has been the order of the day in Whittlesey despite the weather forcing organisers to move an outdoor Jubilee party to the Ivy Leaf Club.
The Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason and the Mayoress Mrs Ann Mason presented cheques to their three good causes each being £1,000. The recipients were Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, The Whittlesey Community Car scheme and the Whittlesey Sports Association.
- Credit: Robert Windle RWT Photograph
@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon
@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon
Peterborough Yacht Club celebrated the jubilee with a flotilla of boats travelling down the Nene from Peterborough to Whittlesey.
- Credit: Robert Windle
Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club
Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club
Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club
In the end, it mattered little as the town came together to celebrate.
Fancy dress was the order of the day at the Whittlesey Town Council organised Queens Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club and a huge box of goodies was the winning prize.
- Credit: Robert Windle
All photos courtesy Robert Windle RWT Photography