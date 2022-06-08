Three local Primary schools had a great time playing a football festival at Sir Harry Smith, Park Lane, New Road and Alderman Jacobs entered a total of 8 teams playing many matches and all players receiving a memento for their efforts - Credit: Robert Windle RWT Photograph

From charity cheque presentations to Jubilee fancy dress competitions, music night and the re-election of a town mayor.

That, and more, has been the order of the day in Whittlesey despite the weather forcing organisers to move an outdoor Jubilee party to the Ivy Leaf Club.

The Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason and the Mayoress Mrs Ann Mason presented cheques to their three good causes each being £1,000. The recipients were Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, The Whittlesey Community Car scheme and the Whittlesey Sports Association. - Credit: Robert Windle RWT Photograph

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle RWT Photograph

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

Peterborough Yacht Club celebrated the jubilee with a flotilla of boats travelling down the Nene from Peterborough to Whittlesey. - Credit: Robert Windle





Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club - Credit: Robert Windle

Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club - Credit: Robert Windle





Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club - Credit: Robert Windle

In the end, it mattered little as the town came together to celebrate.

Fancy dress was the order of the day at the Whittlesey Town Council organised Queens Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club and a huge box of goodies was the winning prize. - Credit: Robert Windle

All photos courtesy Robert Windle RWT Photography