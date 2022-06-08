News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

In words but mainly pictures, town celebrates Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:51 PM June 8, 2022
Football in Whittlesey

Three local Primary schools had a great time playing a football festival at Sir Harry Smith, Park Lane, New Road and Alderman Jacobs entered a total of 8 teams playing many matches and all players receiving a memento for their efforts - Credit: Robert Windle RWT Photograph

From charity cheque presentations to Jubilee fancy dress competitions, music night and the re-election of a town mayor. 

That, and more, has been the order of the day in Whittlesey despite the weather forcing organisers to move an outdoor Jubilee party to the Ivy Leaf Club. 

Whittlesey cheque presentations

The Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason and the Mayoress Mrs Ann Mason presented cheques to their three good causes each being £1,000. The recipients were Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, The Whittlesey Community Car scheme and the Whittlesey Sports Association. - Credit: Robert Windle RWT Photograph

All photos courtesy Robert Windle RWT Photograph 

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle RWT Photograph 

 @23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

coffee morning

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

coffee morning whittlesey

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

coffee morning whittlesey

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

coffee morning whittlesey

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

coffee morning whittlesey

@23 Coffee morning held at the Whittlesey Christian Church at 23 Broad Street over 50 were present to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee. The morning is a regular event every Wednesday 10am-Noon - Credit: Robert Windle

Yacht club party whittlesey

Peterborough Yacht Club celebrated the jubilee with a flotilla of boats travelling down the Nene from Peterborough to Whittlesey. - Credit: Robert Windle


Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club

Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club - Credit: Robert Windle

Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club

Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club - Credit: Robert Windle


Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club

Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club - Credit: Robert Windle

In the end, it mattered little as the town came  together to celebrate.

Fancy dress at whittlesey

Fancy dress was the order of the day at the Whittlesey Town Council organised Queens Platinum Jubilee music event held at the Ivy Leaf Club and a huge box of goodies was the winning prize. - Credit: Robert Windle

 All photos courtesy Robert Windle RWT Photography 

Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

A 43-year-old man from March, Cambridgeshire, died after a police chase on the A47

Norfolk Police

IOPC investigating A47 police chase which resulted in the death of a driver

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Water spread across the road, with a fire engine and members of the fire brigade.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residential area flooded in March

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A crash involving a lorry and a car has partially blocked the A141/A1307 roundabout in Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Recap: Lorry and car crash at A141-A1307 junction in Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of Milk and Water Drove, with fields either side.

Peterborough Crown Court

Cambs man invents 'crime' after crashing car into telegraph pole

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon