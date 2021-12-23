News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Medical charity donates £25,000 of equipment to NHS Foundation Trust

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:56 AM December 23, 2021
Whittlesey medical charity, No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK) has donated 24 new syringe drivers to the NHS

Whittlesey medical charity, No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK) has donated 24 new syringe drivers to the NHS after hitting a £25k fundraising milestone. - Credit: NGNPUK

A medical charity that helps dozens of families across the region has donated £25,000 of specialist equipment to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust. 

Thanks to their latest round of fundraising, Whittlesey charity No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK) has been able to donate 24 new syringe drivers, which are used in palliative care. 

The amount the charity has donated this time around is a ‘fundraising milestone’ for them. 

Syringe drivers are small, computerised machines which are programmed to deliver a steady stream of pain relief and other drugs. 

The machines can help patients remain at home with their families instead of having to go into hospital or a hospice. 

Many large areas share a small number of the machines in the community which cost over £1,100 each. 

Lee Nicholls, NGNPUK co-founder, said: “These syringe drivers make such a difference. We want people to have the option for one without waiting.” 

Whittlesey medical charity, No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK) has donated 24 new syringe drivers to the NHS

Whittlesey medical charity, No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK) has donated 24 new syringe drivers to the NHS after hitting a £25k fundraising milestone. - Credit: NGNPUK

Whittlesey medical charity, No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK) has donated 24 new syringe drivers

Whittlesey medical charity, No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK) has donated 24 new syringe drivers to the NHS after hitting a £25k fundraising milestone. - Credit: NGNPUK


Most Read

  1. 1 Police praise ‘great courage’ of victim of violent attacker
  2. 2 Driver dies after crashing into ditch
  3. 3 Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack
  1. 4 Man given caution for child sex offence caught dowloading images months later
  2. 5 RSPCA hoping for ‘Christmas miracle’ to find homes for pets in New Year
  3. 6 Parents give thumbs down to Neale-Wade
  4. 7 Family of abandoned spaniels find new homes in time for Christmas
  5. 8 Man, 42, guilty of racial abuse
  6. 9 Seven more drink drivers lose their licences
  7. 10 Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed
Charity News
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonathan Fox of Whittlesey who has died

Obituary | Updated

Family remembers man who was 'life and soul of every party'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Byall Fen Drove between Chatteris and Manea

Cambs Live News

Police officer seriously injured after late night crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
After an ATM theft in Warboys this pick up truck was located with ATM still inside vehicle.

ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at The Fox pub in Burwell.

Cambs Live News

Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon