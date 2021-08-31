Video

Published: 4:33 PM August 31, 2021

Young Citizen of the Year, Joseph Thompson (L) and Citizen of the Year, Robert Boddington (R).

Whittlesey’s Town Council Citizen of the Year Award winners have been announced.

Each year, individuals from the local community can be nominated for two types of awards – Young Citizen of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

This year, the Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Joseph Thompson.

Joseph decided in conjunction with world autistic awareness week to set up awareness at Sir Harry Smith Community College.

Young Citizen of the Year Award winner, Joseph Thompson (pictured). - Credit: RWT Photography / Fenland Youth Radio

Young Citizen of the Year, Joseph Thompson (pictured) and his family with his award. - Credit: RWT Photography / Fenland Youth Radio

He got together various assemblies with different groups and presented these virtually through Microsoft Teams.

Having done that, Joseph made his peers aware of autism.

He then went beyond that and fundraised by challenging himself to naming all the worlds national flags within seven minutes (he managed to complete this in 4 minutes and 35 seconds).

Joseph raised a total of £864.

The Citizen of the Year was awarded to Robert Boddington who this year was from outside of Whittlesey, in nearby village, Eastrea.

Robert has not only been active in his work around and within Whittlesey, but also in the surrounding villages.

Citizen of the Year Award winner Robert Boddington (pictured right). - Credit: RWT Photography / Fenland Youth Radio

Robert Boddington (pictured) and his family with his award. - Credit: RWT Photography / Fenland Youth Radio

He’s a very keen member of the community and regularly attends Whittlesey town council meetings.

Robert keeps himself informed with what's going on and is very involved with street pride.

He’s also involved with the museum and tends a garden at a war memorial in Eastrea.

A spokesperson for Whittlesey town council said: “A moment which is really important is that he’s very keen on seeing fly tipping taken care of.

“We all moaned about fly tipping, but this person actually does something about it.”

Both winners were awarded with a trophy and a certificate, as well as a second trophy which is theirs to keep.

Young Citizen of the Year, Joseph Thompson (L) and Citizen of the Year, Robert Boddington (R) with their awards. - Credit: RWT Photography / Fenland Youth Radio

Robert said: “I came here eight years ago and was very impressed with Whittlesey.

“It almost has a village feel.

“I felt that I could really engage with different groups."

After a year of keeping the trophy, it is returned back to the council for next year's awards.

The spokesperson said: “Last year’s presentation was very successful and we thought with people still being a bit cautious that we’d go outdoors again this year.